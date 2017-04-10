Grandma Lee
Leigh Nash, lead singer of the Grammy-nominated group Sixpence None The Richer, is playing a solo show tonight at Jammin Java at 7:30 p.m. Expect to hear classics like "Kiss Me" and "There She Goes."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Korea
|19 hr
|Bill
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
|Thank you President Trump
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|1
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Apr 5
|Louis Farrakan
|12
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC