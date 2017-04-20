Freed Egyptian American prisoner returns home following Trump intervention
Aya Hijazi and her husband, Mohamed Hassanein, founders of Belady, a nongovernmental organization that promotes a better life for street children, have returned to the United States after being releaed in Egypt, following the intervention of the Trump administration. They had spent nearly three years in prison on charges that were widely regarded as false.
