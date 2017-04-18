FBI photos show Anwar al-Awlaki day he spoke at Pentagon

REVEALED: FBI surveillance photos show terror cleric Anwar al-Awlaki the SAME DAY he spoke at the Pentagon urging outreach to Muslims after 9/11 Newly released photos of terror cleric Anwar al-Awlaki show the jihadist under special FBI surveillance on the very same day he visited the Pentagon to speak at a luncheon urging outreach and reconciliation toward Muslims in the months after the 9/11 attacks. The photos obtained by Fox News show that Awlaki was under close surveillance within weeks of 9/11, raising questions about why he was later invited to speak at the Pentagon and allowed to travel freely in and out of the US.

