Effort To Remove Confederate General's Name From Va. School Exposed

An effort demanding J.E.B. Stuart High School in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Falls Church, Va., change its name has been plagued with clandestine conversations and deceptive tactics, according to emails obtained through Virginia's Freedom of Information Act. Political correctness advocates behind the movement to remove the Confederate general's name from the school worked in concert with with the Fairfax County School Board to downplay the estimated $1 million price tag associated with the name change.

