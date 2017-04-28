Effort To Remove Confederate General'...

Effort To Remove Confederate General's Name From Va. School Exposed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: The Daily Caller

An effort demanding J.E.B. Stuart High School in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Falls Church, Va., change its name has been plagued with clandestine conversations and deceptive tactics, according to emails obtained through Virginia's Freedom of Information Act. Political correctness advocates behind the movement to remove the Confederate general's name from the school worked in concert with with the Fairfax County School Board to downplay the estimated $1 million price tag associated with the name change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine Wed Patriotic Citizen 2
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... Wed Patriotic Citizen 20
Health Care Wed Patriotic Citizen 1
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar May 1 Gilbert Moore 2
Maxine Waters May 1 Gilbert Moore 1
Elijah Cummings needs to face ethics committee. May 1 Truby 1
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... Apr 27 Bill 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC