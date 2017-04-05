Crime Report: Driver Throws Mug in Fi...

Crime Report: Driver Throws Mug in Fit of Road Rage

A Falls Church man is facing charges after he threw a coffee mug at another driver during a road rage incident, according to Arlington County Police. The incident happened Sunday evening in the Pentagon City area.

