Crime Report: Driver Throws Mug in Fit of Road Rage
A Falls Church man is facing charges after he threw a coffee mug at another driver during a road rage incident, according to Arlington County Police. The incident happened Sunday evening in the Pentagon City area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian President
|4 hr
|Larry Byrd
|2
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|Wed
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|Wed
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Apr 1
|bill
|3
|Harry Reid
|Apr 1
|Heather Largebody
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|4
|Joe Biden
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC