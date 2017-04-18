Charity worker freed from Cairo jail is back in U.S. - Thu, 20 Apr 2017 PST

Charity worker freed from Cairo jail ...

Charity worker freed from Cairo jail is back in U.S. - Thu, 20 Apr 2017

An Egyptian-American charity worker who was imprisoned in Cairo for three years and became the global face of Egypt's brutal crackdown on civil society returned home to the United States late Thursday after the Trump administration quietly negotiated her release. President Donald Trump and his aides worked for several weeks with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi to secure the freedom of Aya Hijazi, 30, a U.S. citizen, as well as her husband, Mohamed Hassanein, who is Egyptian, and four other humanitarian workers.

