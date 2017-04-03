Car Wires Attract Rodents, Cause Thou...

Car Wires Attract Rodents, Cause Thousands in Damage: Suits

A class-action lawsuit was filed this week on behalf of thousands of Toyota owners who say rodents are eating car wires coated with soy-based materials, causing thousands of dollars in damage. "Toyota incorporates soy- or bio-based ingredients in the wiring ... that bait rodents including rats, squirrels and other animals," the lawsuit says.

