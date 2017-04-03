Car Wires Attract Rodents, Cause Thousands in Damage: Suits
A class-action lawsuit was filed this week on behalf of thousands of Toyota owners who say rodents are eating car wires coated with soy-based materials, causing thousands of dollars in damage. "Toyota incorporates soy- or bio-based ingredients in the wiring ... that bait rodents including rats, squirrels and other animals," the lawsuit says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Than 40 Percent Of Sex Trafficking Victims...
|12 hr
|Louis Farrakan
|12
|Nancy Pelosi
|12 hr
|Louis Farrakan
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Apr 1
|bill
|3
|Harry Reid
|Apr 1
|Heather Largebody
|1
|Nancy Pelosi @ democrats
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|4
|Joe Biden
|Mar 31
|Eagor
|1
|Kim Jong Un
|Mar 30
|Joe Ridgeway
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC