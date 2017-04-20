After Trump intervention, woman jailed in Cairo for 3 years back in U.S.
Aya Hijazi, center, a dual U.S.-Egyptian citizen, is acquitted by an Egyptian court after nearly three years of detention over accusations related to running a foundation dedicated to helping street children on April 16, 2017. Egyptian authorities arrested Hijazi, her husband and six others in May 2014 on charges of abusing children in her care and engaging in human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual exploitation and torture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Wed
|Denise
|1
|Koreas little fat boi
|Apr 16
|Jess
|1
|North Korea
|Apr 15
|Bill
|2
|Nancy Pelosi
|Apr 12
|Shakoula Lambrose
|1
|President Trump
|Apr 11
|Law abiding citizen
|1
|George Bush
|Apr 8
|Boom Boom long time
|1
|Syrian President
|Apr 6
|Jimmy crack corn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC