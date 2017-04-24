A surprise from Trump's first 100 days: First international rescue was a Muslim woman
In President Donald Trump's first weeks of office, after he signed an executive order on what has been called a "Muslim ban," he said he would prioritize the protection of persecuted Christians. But his first big international rescue of an American citizen was a Muslim woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl...
|14 hr
|Cabbage
|10
|Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an...
|Thu
|Bill
|1
|Bovine
|Apr 25
|Me Not Lying Joey
|1
|23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13)
|Apr 25
|Dick Tracy
|5
|North Korea
|Apr 24
|Marty
|3
|Airline Passenger
|Apr 24
|Marty
|2
|Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar
|Apr 19
|Denise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC