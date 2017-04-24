91-year-old crossing guard honored

91-year-old crossing guard honored

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 22 Read more: MyFoxAtlanta

For the last 50 years, the corner of Broad and Spring Streets has been one of the safest in Falls Church. Partly, some would say, because it's being watched over by a statue of the Virgin Mary on the grounds of St. James Catholic School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bovine 18 hr Me Not Lying Joey 1
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) Tue Dick Tracy 5
North Korea Mon Marty 3
Airline Passenger Mon Marty 2
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Apr 19 Denise 1
Koreas little fat boi Apr 16 Jess 1
Nancy Pelosi Apr 12 Shakoula Lambrose 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,575,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC