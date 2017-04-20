$200 Chinese vase fetches over $$812,500 on iGavel Auctions

On Thursday, April 20th in the closing moments of the sale of Asian, Ancient, and Ethnographic Works of Art a Chinese Cloisonne Bottle Vase offered by the Falls Church, Virginia-based Quinn's Auctions measuring 10 inches in height, dated to the 18th / 19th century and estimated to sell for $400-$600 slowly began building to an astounding final result, selling at $812,500. The sale of 466 lots realized a total of $1,441,206 Matt Quinn, commented: 'We are very pleased that our auction achieved such outstanding results and deeply gratified by the successful outcome of the Chinese Cloisonne vase.'

