$200 Chinese vase fetches over $$812,...

$200 Chinese vase fetches over $$812,500 on iGavel Auctions

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Art Daily

On Thursday, April 20th in the closing moments of the sale of Asian, Ancient, and Ethnographic Works of Art a Chinese Cloisonne Bottle Vase offered by the Falls Church, Virginia-based Quinn's Auctions measuring 10 inches in height, dated to the 18th / 19th century and estimated to sell for $400-$600 slowly began building to an astounding final result, selling at $812,500. The sale of 466 lots realized a total of $1,441,206 Matt Quinn, commented: 'We are very pleased that our auction achieved such outstanding results and deeply gratified by the successful outcome of the Chinese Cloisonne vase.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Investigate Elijah Cummings savings accounts an... 9 hr Bill 1
News Does Trump have us all fooled with his anti-Isl... 16 hr Dee Dee Dee 5
Bovine Apr 25 Me Not Lying Joey 1
News 23 Men Arrested in Prostitution Bust (Aug '13) Apr 25 Dick Tracy 5
North Korea Apr 24 Marty 3
Airline Passenger Apr 24 Marty 2
Maxine Waters is a kook @ liar Apr 19 Denise 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC