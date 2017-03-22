Winners of the 2017 Click for Kids co...

Winners of the 2017 Click for Kids contest

Monday Mar 20

Principal Penny Gros of J.E.B. Stuart High School in Falls Church, Virginia, tracked the growing number of clicks the school received throughout the WTOP Click for Kids Contest. She was thrilled to learn her school won the top prize of $15,000.

