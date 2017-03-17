Virginia Attorney General Partnering With Terrorism Linked CAIR to Oppose Trump Travel Ban
The Council on Islamic Relations, better known as CAIR, has announced the terrorism linked group will host a town hall meeting Friday night with Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. The town hall will center around opposing President Trump's executive order temporarily barring refugees and visitors from Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Iran and Sudan to the United States.
