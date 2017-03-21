Va. GOP blasts Democrat Herring for visiting 'terror-linked' Falls Church mosque

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring delivers remaks during a town hall meeting by the Council on American-Islamic Relations at the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center March 17, 2017, in Falls Church, Virginia, where local Muslims met with immigration experts to discuss the Trump administration's "Muslim Ban 2.0". RICHMOND - The Republican Party of Virginia is demanding that Attorney General Mark Herring apologize for holding a town hall meeting at a "terror-linked" mosque in Northern Virginia.

