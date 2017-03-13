Two sets of human remains found in Fairfax park
Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said that the bodies were discovered late Thursday night in Holmes Run Park and have been transferred to the state medical examiner for autopsy and identification. Roessler said the department's gang unit had received a tip that bodies were buried in the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|12 min
|Salley
|6
|Elijah Cummings
|Sun
|Norma Fuller
|1
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA
|Feb 24
|Noah p
|3
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC