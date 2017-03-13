Two sets of human remains found in Fa...

Two sets of human remains found in Fairfax park

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said that the bodies were discovered late Thursday night in Holmes Run Park and have been transferred to the state medical examiner for autopsy and identification. Roessler said the department's gang unit had received a tip that bodies were buried in the park.

