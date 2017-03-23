State issues drought watch for Loudou...

State issues drought watch for Loudoun, northern Virginia following dry months

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has issued a drought watch for Loudoun County, the northern Piedmont and other northern Virginia jurisdictions following "abnormally dry conditions" across the region from November through February.

