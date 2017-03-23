Sonoco joins The Recycling Partnership
National nonprofit The Recycling Partnership , headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, has added global packaging provider Sonoco , Harstville, North Carolina, as its newest funding partner. Sonoco joins the ranks of companies and associations from across the supply chain supporting The Recycling Partnership in reshaping the recycling industry, the nonprofit organization says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories
|3 hr
|Judy
|1
|Recent 3 and See
|3 hr
|Judy
|2
|Trump was wire tapped
|3 hr
|Judy
|1
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Harold Gilman
|110
|Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA
|Wed
|Billy
|4
|Al Sharpton and Whoopi Goldnig
|Wed
|Billy
|1
|Bugs in Whitehouse
|Wed
|Billy Coonwager
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC