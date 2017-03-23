Sonoco joins The Recycling Partnership

Sonoco joins The Recycling Partnership

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Recycling Today

National nonprofit The Recycling Partnership , headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, has added global packaging provider Sonoco , Harstville, North Carolina, as its newest funding partner. Sonoco joins the ranks of companies and associations from across the supply chain supporting The Recycling Partnership in reshaping the recycling industry, the nonprofit organization says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quit wasting my tax money on wiretap stories 3 hr Judy 1
Recent 3 and See 3 hr Judy 2
Trump was wire tapped 3 hr Judy 1
News Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07) Wed Harold Gilman 110
Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA Wed Billy 4
Al Sharpton and Whoopi Goldnig Wed Billy 1
Bugs in Whitehouse Wed Billy Coonwager 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,785,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC