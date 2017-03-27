School crossing guard, 91, marks 50 y...

School crossing guard, 91, marks 50 years of service

Lyndon B. Johnson was president when Janet Haines first started serving as a school crossing guard in Falls Church, Virginia, in 1967. Since she began the job, Haines, 91, has raised two sons, watched two grandchildren grow up, saw nine presidents get elected to office and had at least one student she helped guide return to work alongside her as a police officer.

