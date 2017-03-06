Newspaper employee is accused of 'imp...

Newspaper employee is accused of 'impersonating ICE agent'

12 hrs ago

Itai Ozderman, 35, has been charged with impersonating a police officer and accused of impersonating an ICE officer as well Itai Ozderman, a 35-year-old Israel native, allegedly impersonated an ICE agent throughout Falls Church, Virginia.

