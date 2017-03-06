Newspaper employee is accused of 'impersonating ICE agent'
American citizen Khizr Khan is forced to cancel scheduled speech in Toronto after reportedly being warned his 'travel privileges are being reviewed' Washington Post employee is accused of 'impersonating an ICE agent after sporting a bulletproof vest and police badge and attempting to enforce laws' Itai Ozderman allegedly wore a bullet proof vest like the ones ICE officers wore and tried to 'enforce criminal laws as he saw fit' according to court documents Itai Ozderman, 35, has been charged with impersonating a police officer and accused of impersonating an ICE officer as well Itai Ozderman, a 35-year-old Israel native, allegedly impersonated an ICE agent throughout Falls Church, Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Aliens
|Mar 3
|bigger
|3
|Telemarketers could start calling when numbers ... (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|maa883
|108
|Recent 3 and See
|Feb 27
|Set Your Clock by It
|1
|Clown Lurking in Lewinsville Park in Mclean, VA
|Feb 24
|Noah p
|3
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Feb 22
|Jonathan
|32
|Shepard Smith
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|Feb 17
|John Emerson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC