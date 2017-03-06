Newspaper employee is accused of 'impersonating ICE agent'

American citizen Khizr Khan is forced to cancel scheduled speech in Toronto after reportedly being warned his 'travel privileges are being reviewed' Washington Post employee is accused of 'impersonating an ICE agent after sporting a bulletproof vest and police badge and attempting to enforce laws' Itai Ozderman allegedly wore a bullet proof vest like the ones ICE officers wore and tried to 'enforce criminal laws as he saw fit' according to court documents Itai Ozderman, 35, has been charged with impersonating a police officer and accused of impersonating an ICE officer as well Itai Ozderman, a 35-year-old Israel native, allegedly impersonated an ICE agent throughout Falls Church, Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.