new Fairfax Co. police catch 3 accused gas station skimmers in the act

Three Florida men have been charged with credit card theft after Fairfax County police say they were caught downloading credit card information from skimming devices at a Falls Church, Virginia, gas station. In a March 17 news release, police identified the men as Osvaldo Bello Villanueva, 40, Enrique F. Franco, 76, and Abrahan Noa, 47, all of Miami.

