new Celebrated Va. crossing guard marks 50 years in Falls Church

Wednesday Mar 29

When Janet Haines started working as a crossing guard in the City of Falls Church, Virginia, in March 1967, man had not yet set foot on the moon. But throughout the decades, Haines has remained a Falls Church fixture during every rush hour at the busy intersection of W. Broad and N. Spring streets.

