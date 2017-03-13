new Casting call seeks a real Nats fana for commercial
A casting company in the D.C. area is seeking "real Nats fans" to be featured in a spot for the Washington Nationals. The casting notice from Falls Church, Virginia-based Carlyn Davis Casting calls for male and female Nats fans of any ethnicity from age 14 to 70. To be considered, fans should send a photo - a selfe is OK - with "Nats Fan Casting" in the subject of email to [email protected] .
