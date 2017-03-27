Aging resident dies after Eden Prairie caregiver forgot to plug in heart pump
A distracted aide at an Eden Prairie assisted-living center failed to plug in a resident's heart pump at bedtime, and the man didn't live through the night, according to a state investigation released Wednesday. http://www.startribune.com/aging-resident-dies-after-eden-prairie-caregiver-forgot-to-plug-in-heart-pump/413868613/ If an alarm sounds but nobody hears it... Gabriel Goldberg, Computers and Publishing, Inc. [email protected] 3401 Silver Maple Place, Falls Church, VA 22042 204-0433 NASA's Inspector General reports: https://oig.nasa.gov/ A security patch, applied by IT staff at NASA, caused an equipment shutdown and subsequent fire that destroyed spacecraft hardware.
