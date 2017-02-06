Week in McLean

The Shepherd's Center of McLean-Arlington-Falls Church needs volunteers who can help area senior citizens get the transportation they need to get to their medical and therapy appointments. The number of new clients continues to grow at a rapid pace and there is a need for more volunteers to help meet that need.

