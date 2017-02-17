Raccoon hitches a ride on a Virginia ...

Raccoon hitches a ride on a Virginia trash truck, eludes police

Politico reporter Helena B. Evich spotted the raccoon on the back of an American Disposal Services vehicle on Oak Street, near the intersection with Clarendon and Wilson boulevards. Evich said she contacted the company to see whether it could help the critter, and a representative of the company vowed to look into it.

