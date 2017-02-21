new Falls Church teacher charged with sexual battery of 2 students
Falls Church police arrested 36-year-old Jose Daniel Estrada, a math teacher at Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School, and charged him with two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery. Estrada was apprehended after one of the victims reported him.
