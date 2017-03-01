new Fairfax Co. officer under investi...

new Fairfax Co. officer under investigation after crash sends man to hospital

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A Fairfax County police officer was placed on restricted duty Wednesday after an investigation found the officer was speeding and driving without lights and sirens when he crashed into a van in Falls Church over the weekend. Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer driving a marked police vehicle collided with a 2000 Toyota Sienna van at the intersection of Leesburg Pike and Patrick Henry Drive.

