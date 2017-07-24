new 24/7 work drives Metro ridership down 41 percent at 1 station
Metro ridership has dropped dramatically at stations affected by 24/7 track work, new numbers show, including a 41.2 percent decline in the last three months of 2016 at the Vienna station. Breakdowns for the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission show that in October, when major track work significantly cut service at Vienna and Dunn Loring, ridership dropped even more significantly compared with the year before - from 516,595 trips to 149,529.
