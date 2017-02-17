Metro's watchdog sunk its teeth into ...

Metro's watchdog sunk its teeth into - parking cheats?

Friday Feb 17 Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Metro's inspector general's office has broad powers to conduct audits, program reviews and investigations into anything that might prevent fraud or abuse. But some critics say the Metro's watchdog has not shown much bite when it comes to serious problems in the beleaguered agency - and a probe into parking cheats suggests why.

