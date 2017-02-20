Man from Falls Church wins $100,000 p...

Man from Falls Church wins $100,000 playing Cash 5

Monday Feb 20 Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

A Falls Church man discovered he had matched all five numbers to win $100,000 in the Cash 5 game . Suraj Kanojia's immediate reaction was to burst out laughing.

