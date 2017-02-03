Kiddar Capital targets $25 mln for ne...

Kiddar Capital targets $25 mln for new fund

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: PE Hub

Kiddar Capital, with $600 million under management, announces a new fund aimed at investing in companies with innovative technology that modernizes America's most fundamental industries: real estate, construction, automation and logistics. The fund represents an opportunity for startups to leverage Hitts' vast network in real estate and construction relationships across the US.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats 8 hr Walter 1
Democrats Thu Sylvia 1
Un-Employment in Virginia Thu Virginia Taxpayer 2
Chuck Schumer Jan 26 Tax paying voter 1
Wall Jan 26 Billy 1
Sanctuary Cities Jan 26 Gilbert 1
Falls Church Jukebox (Jun '12) Nov '16 Donald Garcia 24
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 278,527,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC