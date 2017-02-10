Everlasting Love? Marriage and Family Therapy Expert Offers Tips for ...

As we approach Valentine's Day, seeking an expert to provide insight on how couples can cope with relationship difficultly and financial stress? Dr. Mariana Falconier, associate professor in the Marriage and Family Therapy Program located in the Virginia Tech Northern Virginia Center, offers tips for building long-lasting relationships. 1. Be Understanding, Empathic, and Supportive Your ability to listen, understand, and support your partner will probably encourage your partner's ability to do the same.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.