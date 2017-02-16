'Day Without Immigrants' protest clos...

'Day Without Immigrants' protest closes many US restaurants

Thursday Feb 16

Immigrants around the U.S. stayed home from work and school Thursday to demonstrate how important they are to America's economy and its way of life, and many businesses closed in solidarity, in a nationwide protest called A Day Without Immigrants. The boycott was aimed squarely at President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on immigration, legal and illegal.

