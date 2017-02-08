CSRA makes $320 million in lump-sum p...

CSRA makes $320 million in lump-sum payments

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Pensions & Investments

CSRA Inc., Falls Church, Va., made lump-sum payments totaling $320 million to former employees in its U.S. defined benefit plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensions & Investments.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nancy Pelosi @ democrats 18 hr FSGT 5
News 5 ways to improve mainstream reporting on trans... (Mar '11) 23 hr Phart Fifteen 2
Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09) Wed Andy 29
Toss up who is dumbest? Tue Dale Bumstead 2
JB Beverley is weak Feb 5 Hank 3 1
Barbara Feinstein Feb 5 Jack Rasmussen 1
Chicago had 28 shootings on New Years Day Feb 4 Norm Bigelow 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,420 • Total comments across all topics: 278,707,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC