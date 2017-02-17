Caitlin Dysart IN at Centrolina, Smok...

Caitlin Dysart IN at Centrolina, Smoked & Stacked Kicks Off Guest Chef Series, Plus More Intel

Wednesday Feb 8

Dysart wrapped up her final dinner service at 2941 in Falls Church, Va., on January 28, bringing to a close a seven-year run at the well respected restaurant. She was named the 2014 Pastry Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington during her tenure there; she also received nods from the James Beard Foundation and Food & Wine magazine during the same time period.

Falls Church, VA

