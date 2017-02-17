Caitlin Dysart IN at Centrolina, Smoked & Stacked Kicks Off Guest Chef Series, Plus More Intel
Dysart wrapped up her final dinner service at 2941 in Falls Church, Va., on January 28, bringing to a close a seven-year run at the well respected restaurant. She was named the 2014 Pastry Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington during her tenure there; she also received nods from the James Beard Foundation and Food & Wine magazine during the same time period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shepard Smith
|4 hr
|John Emerson
|1
|Staying out of work to protest?
|8 hr
|John Emerson
|1
|Elijah Cummings @ Nancy Pelosi
|19 hr
|John Emerson
|2
|Rham Emanuel Chicago Mayor
|23 hr
|John Longcock
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|pink solesXpink t...
|30
|Dumb @ Dumber
|23 hr
|Jamie Scott
|1
|Senators Lewis and Pelosi
|Feb 15
|Donald Williams
|2
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC