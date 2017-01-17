TMNT Board Game Powers Up
There is no better place to test a board game than at a comic book store, and there is no better store I can think of than Victory Comics , in Falls Church, Virginia. Victory Comics hosts many Magic the Gathering tournaments, board game, and RPG nights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Game Industry.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|Jan 12
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
|Virginia State Police
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC