Study: New teachers make less in Prince William

Tuesday Jan 24

Pay for Prince William teachers lags behind other Northern Virginia school divisions for new teachers but is fairly competitive at mid-range steps and above average for teachers at the top-end of the salary scale, according to a consultant's report delivered to the school board last week.

