Sonnenblick-Eichner Company Arranges $92,000,000 of First Mortgage...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Company has arranged $92 million in first mortgage debt to refinance a portfolio of four hotels totaling 592 rooms. The portfolio includes Hyatt House flagged properties in Falls Church, VA and King of Prussia, PA; a Hilton Garden Inn in Albany, NY; and the luxury boutique Archer Hotel in Austin, TX.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
|Virginia State Police
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
|Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|1
|Do away with AF-1
|Dec 31
|Waldo Jones
|3
|Morey Arte
|Dec 31
|J O Honey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC