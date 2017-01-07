Northern Virginia Rep. Gerald E. Connolly withholds endorsement for governor
FALLS CHURCH VA, NOVEMBER 8: Virginia Democratic congressmen Don Beyer, of the 8th district, left , Bobby Scott of the 3rd district, center, and Gerry Connolly, of the11th district after winning reelection Nov. 8, 2016. Rep. Gerald E. Connolly confirmed Friday night that he will remain neutral out of deference to Tom Perriello, the former one-term congressman whose late entry into the race scrambled the nominating contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|8 hr
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
|Virginia State Police
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
|Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots
|Jan 3
|James Wright
|1
|Do away with AF-1
|Dec 31
|Waldo Jones
|3
|Morey Arte
|Dec 31
|J O Honey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC