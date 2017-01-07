Northern Virginia Rep. Gerald E. Connolly withholds endorsement for governor

FALLS CHURCH VA, NOVEMBER 8: Virginia Democratic congressmen Don Beyer, of the 8th district, left , Bobby Scott of the 3rd district, center, and Gerry Connolly, of the11th district after winning reelection Nov. 8, 2016. Rep. Gerald E. Connolly confirmed Friday night that he will remain neutral out of deference to Tom Perriello, the former one-term congressman whose late entry into the race scrambled the nominating contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.