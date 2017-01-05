Comprehensive Health Services Hires V...

Comprehensive Health Services Hires Vice President of Federal Domestic Programs

Comprehensive Health Services, one of the nation's largest and most experienced workforce medical services providers, has hired Ryan Elliott as New Vice President of Federal Domestic Programs. As a member of the Business Development team in Reston, Ryan will be responsible for managing domestic federal government business development.

