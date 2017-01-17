Companies Cuts Ties with Anti-Muslim Hate Group Following Pressure from Interfaith Community
A coalition of interfaith leaders and organizations, spearheaded by Jewish Voice for Peace, DC-Metro, has won a major victory in its campaign against an anti-Muslim hate group. The Clarion Project, listed its offices at 1717 Pennsylvania Avenue, just two blocks from the White House in a building owned by real estate giant Tishman Speyer.
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|Jan 12
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
|Virginia State Police
|Jan 3
|Tyrone James
|1
