College Lecturer Accosted, Beaten, Thrown In River For 'Being White'

Monday Jan 30

Lee Skinner, a media lecturer at the college in Falls Church, Va., was on a run by the Acocks Green Canal when he was attacked, the Stratford Observer reports . A group of Asian youths approached Skinner, 38, punched him in the face and shoved him into the canal.

