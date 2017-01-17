Close Encounters with History in Reston
Jim and CarolAnn Babcock of Reston love history, particularly the period that gave birth to the United States of America. Retired engineers, the Babcocks felt that this look at "who we are and how we got to be the people we are today" couldn't be emphasized enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton/Whoopi Goldberg/Michael Moore
|Tue
|Earl
|1
|Anyone love white woman's feet (Feb '09)
|Jan 16
|Can u send a pic
|28
|Join the uS Military
|Jan 15
|Earl
|1
|Hank Johnson
|Jan 13
|Charles Hanson
|3
|Gannett Interest Sued (Apr '11)
|Jan 12
|Malek Monkdale
|2
|Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid
|Jan 7
|Sharon
|1
|Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail
|Jan 5
|Barry Barns
|1
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC