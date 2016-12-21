Libby Garvey to be Sworn-in for New County Board Term Dec. 13

Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey will be sworn-in for her second full term on the Arlington County Board on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. in the Board Room at 2100 Clarendon Blvd. Garvey will deliver remarks and Arlington County Poet Laureate Katherine E. Young will read a poem for the occasion. Board Member Christian Dorsey will act as master of ceremonies and Clerk of the Circuit Court of Arlington and Falls Church Paul Ferguson will administer the oath.

