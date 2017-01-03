Hunter Mill Bulova

Hunter Mill Bulova

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Fairfax Times

Deputy County Executive David Rohrer, independent counsel Julia Judkins, and Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. watch as the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors votes to establish a police civilian review panel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Compare Putin, Nancy Pelosi, Harry Reid Jan 7 Sharon 1
News Million-dollar handbag habit lands scammer in jail Jan 5 Barry Barns 1
Virginia State Police Jan 3 Tyrone James 1
Chuck Schumer is shaking in his boots Jan 3 James Wright 1
Do away with AF-1 Dec 31 Waldo Jones 3
Morey Arte Dec 31 J O Honey 1
President Obamas sanctions backfire Dec 30 Leonard Clemons 1
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,795 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,448

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC