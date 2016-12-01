Falls Church mainstay to close after 35 years

Grevey's, the longtime Merrifield sports bar owned by former Washington Bullets player Kevin Grevey, will count down to its final buzzer Dec. 11. Grevey will close the restaurant he opened more than 35 years ago after he failed to reach a favorable deal with the landlord of Yorktowne Shopping Center, where the bar is located, he said in a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.