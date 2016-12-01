Falls Church mainstay to close after 35 years
Grevey's, the longtime Merrifield sports bar owned by former Washington Bullets player Kevin Grevey, will count down to its final buzzer Dec. 11. Grevey will close the restaurant he opened more than 35 years ago after he failed to reach a favorable deal with the landlord of Yorktowne Shopping Center, where the bar is located, he said in a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Wed
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
|New nuclear waste test site------Nevada
|Dec 17
|Benedict Arnold
|1
|Emolument
|Dec 15
|Political Informa...
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC