Census Bureau: 4 Richest Counties in ...

Census Bureau: 4 Richest Counties in U.S. Are Suburbs of D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Cybercast News Service

The four richest counties in the United States, when measured by median household income, are all suburbs of Washington, D.C., according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau. They are Loudoun County, Va., where the median household income was $125,900 in 2015; Falls Church City, Va., where it was $122,092; Fairfax County, Va., where it was $112,844; and Howard County, Md., where it was $109,926.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Falls Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou... Wed Jeff Dillon 1
Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM Dec 19 Farm boi 1
To Virginias Governor Dec 18 Linda 2
What food is needed/wanted in our area Dec 17 Mohammed 2
New nuclear waste test site------Nevada Dec 17 Benedict Arnold 1
Emolument Dec 15 Political Informa... 1
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec 14 Farm Boy 14
See all Falls Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Falls Church Forum Now

Falls Church Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Falls Church Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Falls Church, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,764

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC