Census Bureau: 4 Richest Counties in U.S. Are Suburbs of D.C.

The four richest counties in the United States, when measured by median household income, are all suburbs of Washington, D.C., according to data released Wednesday by the Census Bureau. They are Loudoun County, Va., where the median household income was $125,900 in 2015; Falls Church City, Va., where it was $122,092; Fairfax County, Va., where it was $112,844; and Howard County, Md., where it was $109,926.

