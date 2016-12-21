The Dogged Search for Cryptic Effects of Ticagrelor [Editorials]

From Inova Center for Thrombosis Research and Drug Development, Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, Falls Church, VA ; and Cardiovascular Center, Changwon Gyeongsang National University Hospital, Gyeongsangnam-do, Republic of Korea . From Inova Center for Thrombosis Research and Drug Development, Inova Heart and Vascular Institute, Falls Church, VA ; and Cardiovascular Center, Changwon Gyeongsang National University Hospital, Gyeongsangnam-do, Republic of Korea .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.