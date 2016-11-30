The Air Force's New War Software Is Running Late and Over Budget

Northrop Grumman Corp.'s program to develop an upgraded, cyber-hardened network for major air operations has almost doubled in cost and a key deadline has slipped by more than three years, according to the U.S. Air Force. The development phase of the network is now estimated to cost $745 million, up from the original $374 million, according to a "Critical Change Report" submitted to Congress last week and obtained by Bloomberg News.

