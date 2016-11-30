Local groups to commemorate World AIDS Day
The HIV/AIDS service organization and the United Community Group will co-host a World AIDS Day gathering at Union Temple Baptist Church in Southeast D.C. from 8:45-10:30 a.m. Cleve Jones, a long-time LGBT rights activist who interned with then-San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk before his assassination in 1978, will discuss his new memoir at All Souls Church in Northwest Washington from 6:30-9:30 p.m. NOVA Salud, an HIV/AIDS service organization that serves northern Virginia, is holding a World AIDS Day vigil at its Falls Church offices on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
Falls Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Al Sharpton @ Whoopi Goldberg depart my cou...
|Wed
|Jeff Dillon
|1
|Donald Trump had 304 Electoral Votes at 5: 00 PM
|Dec 19
|Farm boi
|1
|To Virginias Governor
|Dec 18
|Linda
|2
|What food is needed/wanted in our area
|Dec 17
|Mohammed
|2
|New nuclear waste test site------Nevada
|Dec 17
|Benedict Arnold
|1
|Emolument
|Dec 15
|Political Informa...
|1
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Falls Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC