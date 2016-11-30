Local groups to commemorate World AIDS Day

The HIV/AIDS service organization and the United Community Group will co-host a World AIDS Day gathering at Union Temple Baptist Church in Southeast D.C. from 8:45-10:30 a.m. Cleve Jones, a long-time LGBT rights activist who interned with then-San Francisco Supervisor Harvey Milk before his assassination in 1978, will discuss his new memoir at All Souls Church in Northwest Washington from 6:30-9:30 p.m. NOVA Salud, an HIV/AIDS service organization that serves northern Virginia, is holding a World AIDS Day vigil at its Falls Church offices on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.